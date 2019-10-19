Nigerian Police Appoints Six New DIGs,7 AIGs

Published:

Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday promoted four Assistant Inspectors-General (AIG) of Police and two Commissioners of Police (CPs), to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) after an emergency Plenary Session.Dependable source at the meeting who disclosed this said the meeting was chaired by PSC chairman, retired Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alhaji Musiliu Smith, which started at about 11.30am at the Federal Secretariat Abuja.In addition, seven Commissioners of Police (CPs) were said to have been promoted to the rank of AIG. Among the CPs said to have been promoted are, Lagos State, Zubairo Muazo, Edo State, Danmallam Mohammed and Kano State, Ahmed IliyasuWe also learnt that list of 10,000 Constables which was under controversy was also released, but under scrutiny to authenticate the real identities of the candidates.We reliably learn t that out of the six new DIGs, two are due for statutory retirement next month.Last week Friday we reported exclusively that nine retired Inspectors-General of Police (IGP) led by Mike Okiro, held a reconciliatory meeting with the IGP, Mohammed Adamu and leadership of the CommissionThe reconciliation meeting was as a result of a supremacy feudbetweentheIGPandthePSCConsequent upon the feud, the Commission placed embargo on promotion of officers, also embargoed processing of retirement benefits of retiring officers.One of the resolutions allegedly reached during the Okiro led meeting, was for the PSC to rescind its decision on promotion and processing of retirement benefits.Friday meeting of the PSC confirmed that, the Okiro led meeting actually succeeded in prevailing on the Commission to rescind its decisions.The promotion of the DIGs is to fill four vacant positions created by four DIGs who retired last month and on Tuesday. One of them represented South-West geo-political zone, while the other represented South-East geo-political zone.There are seven DIGs, out of which six are representing the six geo-political zones. The DIGs and the Force Secretary an AIG, usually form management team of every IGP.This was why the Okiro reconciliation move was necessary to enable the PSC promote new DIGs to fill the vacuum.About five AIGs are also due for retirement in December this year. They are: Adetemi O Samuel Ogunjemilusi, Maurice A Yusuf, Dan Bature, Basen Dapiya Gwana and O.M. Obembe who is the Force Medical Officer.