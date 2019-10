Published:

A Nigerian born female athlete Salwa Eid-Naser originally "Ebelechukwu Agbapuonwu" from Onitsha Anambra State has won a gold medal at the ongoing World Atheletics Championship holding in Doha,QatarShe became a World Champion, running the 3rd fastest time in history win the Women's 400m title for her adopted Country, BAHRAIN.