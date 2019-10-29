Nigeria Loses Another Bright Journalist

Published:

Nigeria has lost one of its finest member of the pen profession.His death is coming few weeks after the death of the Deputy National President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in a fatal accident.This was a tribute from one of his friends posted on his social media handle."Death comes calling again to the journalism community as we mourn the loss of a vibrant Journalist, Alhaji Aminu A Manu Ahmed.He worked with Radio France International (RFI) and had been battling personal illness off and on, for sometime now. Unfortunately, we lost him yesterday. He (was) is to be buried today in Jos, the Plateau state capital.He was a very jovial and warm personality that cracked people up with laughter any time you met with him.On Facebook, you would also never miss his jokes on the political situation in Nigeria. He cracked many people up whenever he threw jokes around.The late Aminu was also a vibrant member of our journalism group, Foreign Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FOCAN) presided by Hajia Medina Dauda.He was such a jovial and warm Journalist that was highly knowledgeable in northern and national politics whenever we had discussions, while on many assignments across Nigeria.Aminu was also an outstanding reporter in Hausa journalism beloved by many people especially within Nigeria's National Assembly and other corridors of power.May his soul find rest in the arms of his maker. Amin!Adieu Aminu!"