NFVCB Honors Five Board Members In Abuja

Published:

Share This

The National Films and Videos Censors Board Honors 5 of it's Governing Board Members who were given Appointments as Commissioners and Special Advisers from five StatesThe appointments are, 1 SSG, 2 Commissioners, 2 Special Advisers from Zamfara, Lagos, Borno, Osun and Oyo states.The executive Director of the Board and the Board management hosted the Members on the eve of Board meeting of the year 2019. The newly appointed Commissioner for Women affairs in Bornu sate, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo spoke on behalf of other appointees at the unique event which held in Abuja. over the weekend.Hon. Kehinde Soaga spoke on behalf of all the Board Members to appreciate the E.D's good gestures and the resolve of all NFVCB members to work in harmony for the progress of the agency and the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari.