N1.2bn Fraud Allegations :EFCC Lists Bank Account Linked Maurice Iwu
Published: October 25, 2019
Iwu was first arraigned on August 8, 2019 before Justice Chuka Obiozor, a vacation Judge, but the matter was re-assigned to Justice Oweibo for trial. The former INEC is alleged to have between December 2014 and March 2015, aided the concealment of the sum of N1, 203, 00,000.00(One Billion, Two Hundred and Three Million Naira) in the account of Bio-resources Institute of Nigeria (number 1018603119) domiciled in the United Bank for Africa( UBA) Plc.
