More Details On How Another Nigerian Was Stabbed To Death In South Africa

A forty-one-year-old Nigerian man has been stabbed to death in South Africa’s KwaZulu Natal Province following an altercation over cell phone repairs.Mr. Ikenna Innocent Otugo who ran a cellphone repair shop in Empangeni, near Durban was from Egbengwu Village, Nimo in Anambra State.According to one of the Nigerian Community Leaders in the Area, Mr. Boniface Chilo, a female customer who was unhappy about the service she got allegedly returned with two men who attacked the deceased during an altercation.One of the men was said to have stabbed him and he died on the way to the hospital.The KwaZulu Natal chairman of the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa, Mr. Bartholomew Eziagulu confirmed that the two attackers are yet to be apprehended but the police are investigating.He is survived by an 8-year-old child.