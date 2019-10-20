Maroc Air Returns To MMIA After Takeoff On Discovering Cargo Door Was Not Shut

Published:

The pilot flying a B737-700 belonging to Royal Air Maroc with registration number CN-RNQ discovered that the cargo door light was flickering on and he alerted the control tower, requesting to return back to the apron, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 05.30 hours today, October 20, 2019.Officers of the Aviation Security swiftly escorted the aircraft and returned it back to the apron, on reaching the apron, all concerned officers of FAAN and other agencies were on ground for thorough inspection.In line with standard and recommended practices, all parties concerned supervised the offloading and the re-screening of all the luggages belonging to all passengers on board the aircraft.All the luggages belonging to the passengers were intact as certified by the team on ground before the flight eventually took-off at 10.06 hours in the presence of the Airport Manager and Chief Security Officer of the Airport.