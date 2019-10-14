Man Drowns In Lagos Flood

Published:

Incessant rain in Lagos and Ogun states in the past one week has not only wreaked havoc, but also exposed infrastructural deficit in the two neighbouring statesAlso, motorists and commuters were not spared of the harrowing experience as many of them spent hours on flooded roads.It was also observed that the problem was compounded by the fact that major roads in the states were in a state of disrepair.Flood sweeps cooking gas seller, seven others away in Ogun, LagosThe downpour had on Saturday led to the death of a woman, Mrs Jumiah Utache and her three children in Magodo area of Lagos when a building collapsed on their house.Also, the flood had claimed the lives of a 11-year-old boy, and a man, identified, as Wasiu, who wanted to rescue the boy.Later on Saturday, a resident of Magboro, Kingsley Ejike, was swept away by the flood resulting from Saturday’s downpour.He got drowned in a flood around Sparklight Estate area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.Ejike, a cooking gas supplier operating in the Magboro area of Ogun State, was said to be the owner of Kingsfield Gas at Magboro.He was said to have fallen victim to the flood while on a trip to supply cooking gas to some residents of Sparklight Estate, near the MFM at about 6.15pm.A source in the area said Kingsley, who rode a motorcycle, was on his third gas supply trip to the estate when the tragedy happened.“He was well known by residents of the estate because of his exceptional commitment to his cooking gas supply business.“His body was recovered on Sunday morning in the neighbourhood river by some Ilaje fishermen, whose services were sought for the recovery,” \The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said Ejike was riding his motorcycle to a destination when flood occasioned by the downpour swept him into a tunnel, adding that his remains were recovered and deposited in a mortuary.Oyeyemi said, “The person was riding a motorcycle and wanted to pass through Sparklight Estate, but didn’t know that the construction company, Julius Berger, while constructing the road, channelled water under the tunnel in the area. But because the area was flooded, he drove past the axis and the flood swept him and the motorcycle into the tunnel. But local divers and the police recovered his corpse this morning around 9.30am and deposited it in the mortuary.”