Man Builds House For Homeless Old Widow (Pictures)

A man by the name Okechukwu Okoli aka Ubulu has built a house for a homeless widow in Arondizogu area of Imo State .This was how Coalcity Info reported the story"This happened live at Ndi Aniche Obinetiti in Arondizuogu, this young man Mr Okechukwu Okoli a.k.a (ubulu) Donated this house to this poor widow, this woman became homeless for years after her shanty house was forcefully demolished by another rich man from the same community who bought over the Land where the shanty house was.,Ubulu as we normally call u may God bless u for showing concern to the welfare of this poor family.NB: you may not have money to build a house for somebody, or Train somebody in university alone but you can do so with ur Little Contributions in anywhere you find yourself....."Source:Coalcity Info