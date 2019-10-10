Lagos Assembly Throws Out $200,000 Bribe Allegations Against Hon Moshood Oshun

Published:

Share This

The Lagos State House of Assembly has thrown out a petition alleging the receipt of $200,000 bribe by a member representing Lagos Mainland Constituency 2 in the Assembly, Hon. Moshood Oshun.Oshun had been accused of collecting a whooping two hundred thousand dollars bribe from three companies in order to cover up for their non-performing contracts worth over nine billion Naira awarded to them by the immediate past Akinwunmi Ambode administration.This was contained in the petition submitted to the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, by an anti-corruption campaign organisation, Stop Corruption Now Initiative and signed by its President, Barrister Olakunle Omisade.In the petition, Hon. Moshood Olanrewaju Osun who is the Chairman of the House ad-hoc Committee on Environmental Sanitation was accused of collecting the said illicit money from contractors who were awarded various contracts bordering on the environment by the Akinwumi Ambode administration to the tune of nine billion Naira paid upfront against established rules.The said companies are Quality Sanctuary Services Limited, Jane Rin International Services Limited and Blue Bridge Marine Services Limited.Raising the matter under urgent Matter of Public Importance on Thursday, Hon. Tunde Braimoh stated that the Speaker sent the petition to the House Committee on Public Petition, LASIEC, Human Rights and Judiciary, which he chaired, on Tuesday.Hon. Braimoh stated that the address of the petitioner was not traceable and that there was no phone number where the petitioner could be located.“The committee considered this and noted that the petitioner could not be located. We noticed some discrepancies in the petition, and it was frivolous and smack of acrimony.“It is a criminal offence that attracts punishment. The petitioner is not even available to establish his case. Under the rules of the House, the petitioner ought to disclose his address,” he said.The committee then recommended that the petition should be struck out because the petitioner was faceless, adding that members of the public should embrace decorum in approaching the House and beware of information in the social media.This was supported by Hon. Desmond Elliott (Surulere 2), who commanded the Speaker for the way the issue was handled.