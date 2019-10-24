Kidnappers Of Federal High Court Judge Demand N50m

Published:

A Federal High Court judge, Justice Abdul Dogo has been abducted by gunmen, who are already demanding a 50 million Naira ransom for his release.Justice Dogo of the Federal High Court Akure in Ondo State was kidnapped along with his driver at the Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis, a border area between Ondo and Edo states, on their way from Abuja to Akure.Sources say the kidnappers contacted the family members and officials of the Federal High Court in Akure and Abuja to demand the ransom.Spokesperson to the Ondo State police command also confirmed the incident but said it didn’t happen within his jurisdiction.However, the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has urged the state police command to synergise with its Edo and Kogi counterparts to ensure the early release of Justice Dogo.Governor Akeredolu, in a statement, noted that the conflicting narratives on the location of the Judge’s abduction could disrupt proper intelligence gathering.