Julius Berger To Divert Another Section Of Lagos – Ibadan Expressway Monday

The ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is to be extended from Magboro to Punch section of the road by Monday, according to an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).The Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC,Mr.Clement Oladele told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.That stretch of the road covers 1.3 kilometers.The rehabilitation work will cause a temporary diversion of Lagos bound traffic to the Sagamu bound carriageway from Magboro to Punch.“This temporary diversion of traffic will transfer the Lagos inbound traffic to the same carriageway conveying traffic outward Lagos thereby making both the traffic inward and outward Lagos accommodated on the same section of the expressway within the 1.3 kilometers stretch of the road from Magboro to Punch in Ogun State,” Oladele said.The sector commander advised motorists to take note of the development and plan their trips by allowing more time to their traveling time, in view of the construction work that would narrow the carriageway which may impair traffic.