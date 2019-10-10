Jubilation In Owerri As Police Nab Dangerous Kidnap Kingpin

Published:

Suspected Kidnapper

There was jubilation in Owerri on Wednesday as the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin in the state, Izuchukwu Chukwuma.The personnel of the unit also rescued a kidnapped victim, Solomon Nwagbuma, from a forest.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the suspect’s arrest was a major breakthrough for the command.The police spokesperson said the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, had directed that the suspect be charged at the conclusion of investigation.According to Ikeokwu, a Lexus 300 SUV was recovered from the suspect as an exhibit.The police spokesperson said, “Sequel to the kidnap of one Solomon Nwanguma of Umuanu Inyishi in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State on October 5, 2019, at Prefab in the Owerri North Local Government Area, operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit swung into action, and through intelligence gathering, arrested the above named suspect in his hideout on October 7.“The suspect has made useful statements confessing to the crime and has given the names of his gang members responsible for kidnappings within Owerri and its environs.“He equally led the operatives to a lonely house near a forest in Umuagwu, Ifakala in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state, where the victim was rescued unhurt.“Efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang, who are currently at large.”