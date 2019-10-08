Jigawa Emerges As Dirtiest State

Published:

The Minister of water resources, Suleiman Adamu, has disclosed that Jigawa state has failed in the area of sanitation and hygiene, having emerged the dirtiest in north west geo political zone with a sanitation indices that stands only at 6.7 percent.The Minister made the disclosure on Tuesday, when he visited the governor of the state, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar in Dutse. He said the situation was unacceptable and called on the governor to declare a state of emergency on the sector.Adamu, commended Jigawa state for achieving 86.8 percent provision of portable drinking water to the citizens of the state, saying the commendation was necessary as the state surpassed the 69 percent average of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).“Even though I come from Jigawa, we have to tell ourselves the truth that Jigawa State has failed woefully in terms of sanitation and hygiene. That is why it is the worst in the entire north-west region and one of the worst in the country.“Although, Jigawa state records 86.6 Percent coverage of provision of clean water but needs to do more on sanitation and hygiene.” Responding, governor Badaru, acknowledged the challenge of the uncleanness in the state and declared state of emergency in the sector as requested by the minister. “We will be holding bi-weekly meetings in an effort to reverse the trend. We will forward a bill to the state assembly to legislate on the total ban on open defecation in the state,” the governor added.