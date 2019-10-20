IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Loses Mother

Published:

The leader of The Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in a video message announced the passing of his dear mother, he talked about her generosity, what led to her death and the best way to honour her.Read the transcript of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu announcing the passing on of his mother, Ugoeze Sally Nnenne Okwu-Kanu:Fellow Biafrans, lovers of freedom all over the world. I bring you the particularly sad news on this very day about the passing of my mother, Ugoeze Sally Nnenne Okwu-Kanu who died on the 30th of August this year in Germany.Anybody who met my mother or had the unique privilege of making her acquaintance will testify to her generosity but above all, her devotion and love for Biafra. Not just for Biafra as a project but for all those who are within it. She saw IPOB as her family and did everything that she could to ensure that this very struggle is what it is today.And as we all know the events of the 14th of September 2017 contributed immensely to her ill-health which unfortunately the doctors were not able to do anything about.A mother as caring and compassionate as she is, watching and seeing how children being killed – twenty-eight (28) of them in total – and having to see their dead bodies traumatized her to the extent that she took ill of which she never recovered.