IGP,PSC Imbroglio:Court Stops Police Recruitment Excercise

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the Nigeria Police Force not to take further steps in the recruitment exercise of 10,000 constables.Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order pending the hearing and determination of the suit challenging the exercise by the Police Service Commission.This was after he had joined the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as a party in the suit.Other defendants in the suit are NPF, Inspector General of Police and Minister of Police Affairs.Justice Ekwo ruled, “All parties must obey the rule of law and stay within bar until the matter is determined, since the matter is now before the court and parties have submitted themselves to the jurisdiction of the court.“Parties in the matter should not to go beyond what it is now, until the hearing and determination of the suit.”Earlier, counsel to the NPF, Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), had argued that the recruitment could not be stopped having been concluded and the list of successful candidates released.He argued that the PSC was aware of the exercise and even gave approval for the recruitment, which had been concluded.Counsel to the PSC, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), in his submission urged the court to save the nation from the embarrassment.PSC, in its motion on notice, prayed for an interlocutory injunction restraining the NPF, its officers and representatives, including anybody or person acting on their behalf from appointing recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means, whatsoever any person into any office in the police pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.The PSC told the court that by virtue of the provisions of section 153 subsection (1) (m), section 153 subsection (2) and section 215 subsection (1)[b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and paragraph 30 Part 1 of the 3rd Schedule to the constitution as well as sections 6 and 24 of the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act, the plaintiff/applicant is the sole statutory body vested with the exclusive powers to appoint, promote, dismiss and discipline persons holding offices in the 1st Defendant except the office of the Inspector General of Police.They prayed for an order nullifying any act or attempt by the defendants whether acting jointly or severally in appointing or purporting to appoint any person into the police whether by means of enlistment, shortlisting, recognition recruitment or in any other manner howsoever such act or attempt being ultra vires the functions and powers of the defendants.The court adjourned the case till November 4 for mention.