I Remain Ever Loyal To Buhari...Osinbajo

Amid reports of cracks in the Presidency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has pledged his “unwavering loyalty” to President Muhammadu Buhari. In a magazine titled ‘This is Nigeria’ which was circulated at the 1st October 2019 Independence Day Dinner Tuesday night at the State House, Abuja, Osinbajo congratulated Buhari, his wife and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Osinbajo’s message, in page 15 of the Brands International Special Edition of the magazine, which is the official magazine for Mr President’s Next Level Agenda, 9th Assembly and One Nigeria, locally and internationally, was titled ‘Uncompromised Loyalty’.The message partly reads: “Vice President Yemi Osibanjo commemorates with Nigerians on the 59th anniversary celebration; while pledging his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari.” He described Buhari as “the best boss and I find it thrilling to serve Nigeria under him. It’s only responsible of me to give my unwavering loyalty to President Buhari and Nigeria as I promise to stand by him, while contributing my quota at all times to the growth of Nigeria.“I call on all well-meaning Nigerians to queue behind President Buhari as he leads us to build a stronger bigger and greater Nigeria.”