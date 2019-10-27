How Kelechi Ihenacho's PA Died In Owerri Car Crash CKN NIGERIA Published: October 27, 2019 Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho’s personal assistant, David Nwachukwu has died in an auto crash while returning from a night club in Imo State.It was gathered that the deceased rammed his vehicle into a stationary truck along Onitsha road in Owerri, Imo State while returning from a night club in the early hours of Saturday. His body has been deposited in the mortuary Categories: Sports Share This
