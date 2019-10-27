Sunday, 27 October 2019

How Kelechi Ihenacho's PA Died In Owerri Car Crash

Published: October 27, 2019


Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho’s personal assistant, David Nwachukwu has died in an auto crash while returning from a night club in Imo State.

It was gathered that the deceased rammed his vehicle into a stationary truck along Onitsha road in Owerri, Imo State while returning from a night club in the early hours of Saturday.

His body has been deposited in the mortuary

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: