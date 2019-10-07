Gov. Buni Condemns Attack On Babangida

Published:

Share This

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has registered his displeasure over vulnerability of communities in the state despite government’s effort in providing logistics to security personnel.The governor made his feelings known when he visited the Emir of Jajere, Alhaji Hamza Ibn Buba Mashio on Sunday to sympathise with him and people of the community over Saturday’s unfortunate incident in Babangida.Buni, who was represented by his Deputy Idi Barde Gubana, said that government has been providing all necessary logistics and support needed by the security agencies to effectively tackle insecurity, yet Babangida and other towns like Buni Gari remained easy targets for terrorists.According to him, government cannot always wait for innocent people to be attacked and then console them, hence called for more proactive measures to avert unleashing terror on the innocent citizens.He, therefore, called on all security agencies operating in the state to redouble their efforts in the fight against insurgents in the state.He was taken around the affected sections of the palace by the Emir of Jajere Alhaji Mai Hamza Ibn Buba Mashio and along side the local government chairman Abubakar Gidado.Governor also sympathized with the emir whose palace was burnt and some valuables items and properties were carted away by the attackers.In the same vein, the Yobe State Commissioner of police Yahaya Abubakar represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Ishaku Mohammad also confirmed the incidents.