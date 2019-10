Published:

No fewer than four persons have been confirmed dead after a house built on a hill in the Magodo-Isheri area of Lagos State collapsed on Saturday.The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osayintolu, who confirmed the casualty figure to our correspondent, said the tragedy struck around 8:00 a.m.He said some injured victims trapped in the rubble had been rescued and rushed to a hospital while emergency officials were on the ground to ensure safety at the scene.It was gathered that a rescue operation is ongoing at Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu where another incident of building collapse occurred.