FIRS HQ's Fire Incident :We Did Not Lose Vital Documents..Management

Published:

Share This

The Federal Inland Revenue Service said on Monday it lost nothing critical to its operations to the Saturday fire outbreak at its headquarters in Abuja.It said all that got burnt were disused computers and some stationery, “which were kept at the canteen located at Annex 1 of the headquarters where old and disused computers awaiting disposal are kept.”The Head, Communications and Servicom Department, FIRS, Wahab Gbadamosi, said this in a statement on Monday.Gbadamosi said the fire started at 5.10pm on Saturday and that “officials of the Federal Capital Territory Fire Service arrived at the scene a couple of minutes after the fire began and worked with security and safety officers of the FIRS to put it out within two hours.”He added, “The FIRS Chairman, Mr Tunde Fowler, visited the scene of the fire incident for first-hand assessment of the situation, which cause the FCT Fire Service Department is currently investigating.”