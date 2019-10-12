FAAN Confirms Air Maroc's Baggage Cabin Door Openied On Landing At MMI

Published:

A Royal Air Maroc flight with registration number CN - ROR landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 0404hours today October 11, 2019 with it's baggage cabin door opened.Confirming the incident, Aviation Security officials that escorted the aircraft upon landing noted that although all necessary security landing procedures were observed as the aircraft was landing and their was no invader around the aircraft, they suspected the opening must have been as a result of force landing.Further investigation revealed that all passengers on the flight got their luggage intact, except for a certain Tazi Larbi, whose luggage with tag number 829116 did not come on the flight because it was left in MoroccoAppropriate agencies have however commenced investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause.The aircraft pushed back at about 0530 hours and was airborne to Morrocco at 0540 hours.