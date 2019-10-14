Exclusive :Nigerian Maritime Student Breaks Philppines University 55 Year Records

Published:

A Nigerian has broken a 55 year University record in the Philipines.Mr Fetimi Balogun Bebetebe from Egbema clan in Delta state Nigeria and was sponsored by the federal government of Nigeria under the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to study Bsc in Marine Engineering at the University of Cebu in the Philippines.Mr Bebtebe had this to say in a chat with CKN NewsThere are three types of award given to students of high grade. SUMMA CUM LAUDE, MAGNA CUM LAUDE and CUM LAUDE. In the university history of so many years, by the grace of God I won the highest academic record in the world which is the SUMMA CUM LAUDE. It is the highest school distinction in the world.Topping the University of thousands of students from Papa New Guinea, Norway, filipinos and other nationalities, I can say is a big thing that has happened to me in the history of humanity. Breaking the school academic record, is a miracle to me. I give all the praises to God. The ceremony and the award given ceremony will be taken place live and direct at the University of Cebu Philippines on the 29th of October, 2019. The news is already spreading in the campus and the city for such a wonderful academic performance. Indeed it is a rare International academic honour. Glory to God.Yes the school now is 55 years old this year. So it is confirmed 55 years. The university of Cebu.Please help me use the platform to thank senior prophet TB Joshua of the synagogue church of all nations, the CEO of the Awaritse Nigeria Limited he is the person of Hon. Dr. Godwin Ebosa, my late parents Bishop W. Balogun Fetimi and late Mrs. Roseline Taylor Balogun Fetimi. The CEO of Glassfa Continental limited, person of Evang. Samson Fetimi (JP) and Meshark Ubabiri and several others so long on the list. They have immensely contributed to the development of my life.I want to say this to the world. Nigeria is blessed with alot of human resources but the negligence of not valuing things we have are the reasons we can't get the best of them. Let's put value in things we have.I will keep you posted as or before the event and after the ceremony.