Emaciated Naked Lady Appears On Lagos Road

The identity and circumstances surrounding the sudden appearance of an emaciated woman in the Ajah area of Lagos State remained a mystery on Thursday.A video of the naked woman had circulated on the social media with her standing in the middle of the road and mumbling incoherently and fiddling with her hair.It was gathered from eyewitnesses in the area that the woman alighted from an unidentified car on Wednesday around 5.27pm.An eyewitness, Amaka Ofor, said that the woman might be a ritual victim as she could neither walk or talk.According to her, the driver of the vehicle that dropped her zoomed off before people could realise what had happened, adding that it was difficult to give a description of the vehicle.The Divisional Police Officer, Ajah, CSP Tabo Tukura, confirmed the incident, adding that police personnel rescued the woman and took her to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.He warned young women against patronising nightclubs, saying the incident might not be unconnected to Internet fraudsters, who were involved in all manners of things to make quick money.The management declined making comments on the woman.The woman was seen lying in bed with another woman said to be her relative by her side.The said relative protested our correspondent’s presence at the hospital and prevented him from conducting any interview.She queried the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Kelechi Otuneme, and one of the doctors for allowing an intruder into the ward to catch a glimpse of the woman.Though the doctor said the woman’s condition had stabilised, our correspondent observed that she could not speak as her mouth was quaking.The doctor refused to give out any information about the woman, insisting that the hospital maintained strict confidentiality about its patients’ health status.He said, “We do not disclose our patients’ confidential information to anybody. Even the Chief Medical Director does not have the power to divulge any secret matter about any patient.“The only person, who has the authority to do so, is the patient or their representative.