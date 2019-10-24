EFCC Tenders Naira Money's Alleged Fraudulent Cyber Accounts In Court

Published:

The trial of musician Naira Marley for credit card fraud opened on Wednesday before the Federal High Court in Lagos, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission tendering as exhibits an Apple laptop and an iPhone said to have been recovered from him. Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, released a song with the title, Am I a Yahoo boy?





He is facing 11 counts before Justice Nicholas Oweibo. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in May and was granted bail in the sum of N2m, with two sureties. At the trial opening on Wednesday, an investigator with the EFCC, Nuru Buhari, said the anti-graft agency retrieved “damning evidence of credit card fraud from Naira Marley’s laptop.





Buhari, who told the court that he works in the EFCC forensic department, said an analysis of Naira Marley’s laptop showed that he frequented the top five most-visited websites which deal in buying and selling stolen credit cards.





www.Zuni.sa www.nationwidecheckbalance.co.uk Buhari, who was fielding questions from the prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, said, “During analysis, the cache file and history file revealed that the most frequently visited sites by the user of the computer includes www.arder007.org













