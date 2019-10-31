EFCC Invade 3 University Campuses To Arrest Suspected Yahoo Yahoo Boys

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested 30 students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta, as well as those of Olabisi Onabanjo University.The anti-corruption body arrested FUNAAB, MAPOLY students on Wednesday, after storming the Ibogun campus of the OOU in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State to arrest some students of the school.A student of OOU, Samson Adeyemi, who is also the students’ spokesperson, claimed the EFCC agents took away 18 students from the Ibogun campus.According to him, the agents arrived at some students’ hostels around 12am on Tuesday and broke in through the windows and the doors before making arrests.It was learnt that operatives raided student apartments, claiming that they were Internet fraudsters. Some cars, laptops and phones were taken away.It was learnt that they carried out the operations in Safari, Abule-Ojere, Gbokoniyi, Kemta and Alabata, all in Abeokuta, reportedly dominated by MAPOLY and FUNAAB students.An eyewitness, who recorded a 25-second video of the raid on a building in Abule-Ojere, said the operatives carted away from a car, laptops, but could not get the suspected Internet fraudsters living in those apartments.A student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was accosted on his way home by EFCC officials, but was later released after they searched him and could not find any incriminating material on him.A 50-second video from one of the victims whose apartment was allegedly raided by the EFCC was also seen.In the video, the victim believed to be a student of MAPOLY lamented that he was not a fraudster, but his apartment was raided.The victim claimed that the operatives broke into his room through the windows and ransacked his apartment.