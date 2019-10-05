EFCC Arraigns Alleged Fake Fund Manager For N4m Fraud

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office has arraigned Jonah Ekpone Chijor before Justice E.A Obile of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on a two- count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.One of the counts read: "That you Jonah Ekpone Chijor, Fragracons Limited sometimes between September 2014 and September 2015 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: obtaining by false pretence and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act."The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, C. Okorie prayed the court to fix a date for commencement of trial. However, counsel to the defendant, C. Iyieke informed the court of a pending application for bail for the defendant.Justice Obile granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2,000,000.00( Two Million Naira only) and one surety in like sum.The defendant and surety should deposit two recent passport photographs with the court. The surety should be a community member of the defendant and the residential address of the surety should be verified by the police. Justice Obile ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of his bail term while the matter was adjourned to November 28, 2019 for commencement of trialChijor’s trouble started when a petitioner alleged a case of criminal breach of trust against the defendant.The petitioner alleged that he invested a total sum of N4,000, 000.00( Four Million Naira only) with the defendant who claimed to be a fund/portfolio manager.The petitioner further said that the money he invested was for a period of six months at 15% interest rate. That at the maturity, he requested for both the capital and interest but the defendant failed to refund his money and all efforts to get the money back proved abortive.