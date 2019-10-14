Edo Govt Denies Attacking Adams Oshiomhole

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, who was reacting to the alleged incident said, “We have no knowledge of the attack. We have also reached out to the Police, and they affirmed that they do not know about such an attack.
Speaking on the matter through a telephone conversation, media aide to mister Oshiomhole, Simon Ebegbulem insisted that the Edo state government were behind the alleged attack.
He said that some hoodlums laid siege at the Benin city residence of the APC national chairman, who was away at the time, attending a function in town on Saturday night, but were eventually chased away by security operatives.
