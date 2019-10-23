Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Diezani’s Associate, Kola Aluko’s N6.42bn Properties

Published:

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, ordered the temporary forfeiture of some landed properties worth the sum of N6.42bn belonging to Kola Aluko, an ally of a former Minister of Petroleum Recources, Diezani Allison-Madueke.Justice Liman gave the order today, following an application filed by the EFCC, through its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo. The properties, according to the affidavit deposed to by Sambo Mayana, an operative of the EFCC, are located on plots 3389 and 3390, House 2, Margaret Thatcher Close, Asokoro Cadastral Zone, Abuja as well as Avenue Towers, Plot 1391, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. The applicant, EFCC, further stated that the plots 3389 and 3390 in Abuja were allegedly purchased for N350m and $18m respectively, while the Lagos property was bought for $55m.