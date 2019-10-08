Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of Ex-NIMASA DG, Calistus Obi’s N37.5m, Hotel

Published:

Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, October 7, 2019, ordered the temporary forfeiture of four bank drafts totalling N37.5m and a hotel, La Diva, belonging to Calistus Obi, a former acting Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA.Justice Saidu gave the order, following an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo.The hotel, which is located at Block V, Phase V and Plot11, Core Area, Asaba, Delta State, comprises 22 rooms, a lobby bar, a restaurant, a kitchen, a swimming pool, a 350-seater hall, a gymnasium and a parking lot sitting on a 3000-metre square of land.Justice Saidu adjourned the case to November 4, 2019 for further hearing.