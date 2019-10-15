Court Convicts Youth Corper Over $150

Published:

A Federal High Court sitting in Enugu has convicted a serving National Youth Service Corps member to one-month imprisonment for obtaining by false pretence, the sum of $150.The Corps member, Samuel Orie, pleaded guilty to the one count of impersonation and obtaining by false pretense before Justice I.N Buba.Mr. Orie who was charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zone, presented himself as one Mr. Scott Gibb, an American contractor.According to the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the defendant’s counsel pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as his client was a first time offender who was remorseful and willing to make restitution for all his actions.However, Justice Buba convicted Orie and sentenced him to one-month imprisonment starting from the date of his arrest.He was also asked to forfeit the sum of $150 and his mobile phone.