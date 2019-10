Published:

Delta State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has said that he owes no one an apology for appointing one of his daughters as an aide. The governor, who appointed his first daughter, Marilyn Daramola, married to Gbolahan from Owo in Ondo State, his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Girl Child Matters, said she is eminently qualified for the position.Responding to questions from journalists at his quarterly media interaction, the governor stated: “It is not true that I have appointed two of my daughters as aides. I have only appointed one and she is rightfully qualified.“I do not have any daughter in social media. The one appointed for girl child education is rightfully qualified. I do not have any apologies for that because I know the quality of the daughter that I have.”