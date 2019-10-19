CKN Wins African Digital Heroes Award (Dedicates Award To Colleagues)

Published:

CKN, was last night honoured with the prestigious African Digital Heroes Award alongside other distinguished Nigerians for my contribution to Nigeria's Digital Age .I was a pioneer in the telecom industry when about 20 years ,I organized the formal launch and take off of the first Wireless Internet Company in Nigeria operated by Communications Trend Ltd owners of Supernet300 owned by Chief Uzo Udemba as the 1st AGM MARKETING AND PUBLIC RELATIONS alongside my other colleagues like Robbie Honerkamp Chii Ezirim Nwanoka Benjamin Udeze Ijeoma Chukwu Michael Ugorji Agatha Fina Onyia Ekwulu Ade , Rachel Mesh-Aloba , Chike Onwunakwe , Blessing , Bola Edward ,Oshiomah, Neil Glynn and so many others too numerous to mention.And later to Siotel Nigeria Ltd where I rose to become a General Manager under my boss George Opara (ED Siotel).Lastly my little contribution to the Online Publishing Industry in Nigeria as one of the pioneers that led to the birth of Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria, was also a factor considered in choosing me as a winner of the Award.The Editor in Chief and Publisher of CKN News Chris Kehinde Nwandu was on Friday at the Raddison Hotel Ikeja Lagos honored with the African Digital Heroeos Award .The event was attended by several dignatories including the Governor of Nasarawa State.This was CKN's post on the award on his social media handle ."I wish to thank everyone that made this possible, especially the management of Divination led by the Pioneer IT TV broadcaster in Nigeria Dr Bayero Agabi for this singular honor.But the highest glory goes to my creator ,the almighty GOD , who without him ,this wouldn't have been possible."