CAN Accuses Nasarawa Governor Of Bias In Appointments

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nasarawa State has accused the state governor, Abdullahi Sule of being bias in his recent appointments.Chairman of the association, Bishop Joseph Masin, who made the allegation, yesterday, in Lafia, said all Sule’s predecessors, from Abdullahi Adamu, late Aliyu Doma to Senator Umaru Tank Al-Makura, gave fair representation to the two major religions in the state.He said: “We observed that he is running a religious bias administration. The appointment he made so far is not balanced. Of the 15 commissioners, if he had given Christians seven, nobody would have raised eyebrow. But this one is glaring, out of 15, only four are Christians.I advise him to have a rethink before creating another religious sentiment in the state.”The governor in his reaction said he had no reason whatsoever to champion a sectional or religious agenda.Sule, who spoke through his Director General, Strategic Communications and Press Affairs, Yakubu Lamai, said: “We wish to debunk any speculation or unfounded allegation from any quarters that Engr. Abdullahi Sule is pursuing any religious agenda in whatever guise.”