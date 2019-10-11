Buhari's Purported Fake Wedding Rumours Fills Cyberspace

Published:

Specimen of the purported wedding invite

A purported wedding of President Muhammadu Buhari to a serving Minister allegedly holding today has taken over the social media space.Several pictures have emerged online on the so called wedding scheduled to take place this Friday in Abuja.Though no one can categorically confirm where the rumour started from , unnamed sources said it could be the handwork of mischief makers who are trying to create unnecessary tension in Aso Rock.An informed source who spoke to CKN News on condition of anonymity said he is not aware of the so called wedding ,liking it to the same rumour peddelled some time ago of a Sudanese Buhari.Despite the obvious fact that the news is fake ,most Nigerians on social media have been spreading it.The Presidency is yet to react to the story.