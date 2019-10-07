Buhari's Close Aide Allegedly Arrested Over Money Laundry In UK,PDP Calls For Probe

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the Presidency to speak out on the reported arrest of President Muhammadu Buhari’s confidant, Nasir Danu, at Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom, for alleged passport scam and money laundering.The PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan insisted that the silence by the Presidency on the matter since the report of Danu’s arrest and deportation is self-indicting, particularly given his reported confessions and alleged links to persons closely related to Mr. President.“This is in addition to apprehensions in the public space that he was caught while allegedly ferrying stolen currencies for persons said to be close to the Presidency.“The party says the Buhari Presidency must also speak out on this huge scandal and allegations that Danu’s has been in the business of connecting the said close relation of the President with many oil contractors for alleged underhand deals through which billions of naira get frittered.“The PDP notes that this is beside allegations of being a front for scandalous contracts running into billions of naira from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, among other government agencies.“The party cautions the Buhari Presidency to perish the thoughts of concealing this scandal as it is already in the public domain with Nigerians demanding for investigations. “The PDP therefore charges the Buhari Presidency to immediately order an open investigation into the matter and expose those in this scandalous racket.“Nigerians can now further see how the Buhari Presidency stinks. Our party therefore insists that for a government that always orchestrates claims of integrity and zero tolerance for corruption, it behoves on the Presidency to come clean as well as order an investigation into this huge allegation,” the party said.