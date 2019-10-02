Buhari Is Not Interested In 3rd Term...Presidency

Published:

The Presidency has described as “Internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary,” insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari will embark on a third term ambition with effect from 2023.The Presidency said that Buhari would “serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.”The Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, made the clarification in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.He said, “There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the constitution regarding the two-term limit on holding office as President.“President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.“There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change. It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the constitution to allow for the-then incumbent president to stand for a third term.“That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional – and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President.“President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support.”