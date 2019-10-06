Breaking :Imo State Born Mercy Eke Wins BBnaija

Published:

Twenty-six-year-old Mercy Eke made history, as she is the first woman to win the coveted prize.Ceece had come close to winning the big prize in the last season, having become one of the two last two finalists, but she missed it.According to her bio on BBNAija website, Mercy, the video goddess and businesswoman, is based in Lagos.She loves cooking, swimming, travelling and dancing.No matter the setbacks, Mercy always picks herself up and does her best, Biggie narrated.“I’m grateful for each and every day. Being alive today is already the highest point of my life,” she once said.When she’s not dancing, singing or rapping, Mercy makes time to enjoy her favourite food — white rice and pepper soup.“If she had a million dollars in her account, would Sugar still be in the BB Naija game?” she was asked.“Yes, I would. I want the fame. The popularity is very important for my business,” she said at the inception of her stay in the house.She is from Imo State