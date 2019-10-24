Brazil Based Nigerian Nabbed At Airport With Cocaine Few Days To Wedding

Published:

Share This

A Brazil-based Ibeh Chukwuma Arrested For Entering Nigeria With 5kg Of Cocaine .The suspect, Ibeh Augustine Chukwuma, had arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport via Ethiopian Airline, with a maximum ECOLAC bag which contained the illicit drug consignment. OCT 23, 2019Airport Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says it has arrested a Brazil-based Nigerian who tried to smuggle into Nigeria five Kilograms of cocaine from Brazil.The suspect, Ibeh Augustine Chukwuma, had arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport via Ethiopian Airline, with a maximum ECOLAC bag which contained the illicit drug consignment.Chukwuma, 36, has been a resident of Sao Palo, Brazil where he worked in a construction company since 2011.According to him, he had approached another Nigerian living in Brazil for financial support for his forthcoming traditional marriage in Nigeria and was promised N500,000 if he could deliver the drug consignment to an unknown person who will receive him at the airport in Abuja.Chukwuma, with only primary school education, admitted he was fully aware of the content of the bag but offered to carry it because he needed money."His name is Emmanuel Paul. He deals in foodstuff along with operating a restaurant.He is my friend. I asked him for financial assistance for my marriage and he said he cannot give me the money until I carry the cocaine. He actually told me that it is drugs but I have no choice."Chukwuma’s arrest came on the heels of a similar arrest of Udeagwu Emmanuel Ugwuchukwu at the Abuja Airport with 3.1 kilograms of cocaine from the same Sao Polo, Brazil aboard Ethiopian Airline.The substance was concealed in a home theatre musical equipment.Hamisu Lawan, the NDLEA commander at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport stated that five kilograms of cocaine were huge seizure because according to him if adulterated it was worth N100 million.“Over time we have seen a decrease in the volume of interceptions but we are surprised that this quantity is coming again."Our interaction with some suspicious passengers indicates an urgent need to have a closer link with Ethiopian counter-narcotic officials because intelligence indicates that the place is being used forwarehousing of drugs or relay purposes for drug trafficking," Lawanstated.