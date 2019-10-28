BlackGold Queens Involved In Road Accident

Published:

BlackGold Women’s Basketball Club of Abuja were involved in a road accident on their way back from just ended Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League National Final 8.An eye witness said the bus which had 10 players, 2 Coaches and 4 other passengers ran onto a bump on the highway, tumbled into the gutter with all the four tyres facing upwards.Plateau Rocks Basketball club of Jos were also on their way back from the competition and helped to rescue the players and take the injured to the hospital.The Chairman, Competitions Committee of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Prof. Musa Yakassai said apart from injuries sustained by the players, no life was lost.“We thank Almighty Allah for averting a major disaster. It would have been a sad day for the entire basketball family if anything tragic had happened to the team. “It would have dented the good work put in place by the federation and the sponsors for a successful 2019 Women’s basketball season.”BlackGold Queens finished 8th in at the just concluded Zenith Women Basketball National Final 8.