Winner of the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Mercy Eke was on Tuesday handed the keys to a brand new SUV.The SUV is part of her prize for emerging the winner of the 2019 BBNaija show.The vehicle was presented at an event, which had other housemates in attendance.Clad in a one-sleeved blouse and pants, Mercy was handed the keys to her SUV, which was made by Nigerian brand, Innoson Motors.She shared photos from the event via her Instragam stories.