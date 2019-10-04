Army Reconstructs Collapsed Bridge That Killed 4 Students At ATBU

Published:

Share This

Nigeria Army is reconstructing the collapse bridge that led to the death of four students at the Gubi permanent campus of Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University, (ATBU) in Bauchi state Army Engineers and some civilians were seen reconstructing the bridge when our correspondent visited the site.The bridge is used by students from their hostels to the academic areas. The officers met at the site declined to comment on the development but it is believed that the project is directly funded by the Nigerian Army.When contacted Director of Public Relations of the institution, Dr. Andee Iheme, said,” the Nigerian Army is fulfilling its promise of building a standard bridge across the stream’’. He thanked the Nigerian Army authorities for keeping to their promise.“Thank you our able and gallant soldiers for being true to your promise. You have indeed demonstrated that you are true Nigerians who are ready to give all in order to keep Nigeria moving forward.” Four students died while many sustained injuries on August 6 when the bridge collapsed following a heavy rainfall.