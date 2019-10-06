APC Mocks Goodluck Jonathan

Published:

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan not to bother to reply former British Prime Minister David Cameron for accusing his administration of corruption and neglect of the Chibok girls.The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said on Saturday in Abuja that Nigerians knew the story of his habitual negligence of matters of state. Issa-Onilu, who said the report that Jonathan government was corrupt was half of the story, added that the details of account was that corruption hallmarked the successive 16 years administrations under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).He said, “Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to and refuted comments by former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, in his new book, For the Record, in which the Jonathan administration is accused of corruption and rejecting the help of the British Government in rescuing the 276 Chibok schoolgirls, who were kidnapped on April 14, 2014.“Although, Jonathan is entitled to a right of reply, he shouldn’t have bothered about Cameron’s allegations, talk less denying it. “Nigerians already know the story of Jonathan’s habitual negligence to matters of state. The Chibok schoolgirls abduction and his “sleeping behind the wheel” is not a story to deny as it is already part of our national history. We may disagree on a number of issues in Nigeria, but there is a national consensus on the fact that PDP elevated corruption to a national culture. “Denying or arguing against the truth is not going to change anything at this stage.The stories of outlandish corrupt practices under the PDP are still unraveling. “What is important now is Jonathan explaining to the families of the abducted schoolgirls why as president, he did nothing for two weeks after the Chibok abductions and still refuses to take responsibility for the tragedy up till now — except he continues to blame the Chibok abductions and other failings of his administration on the so-called grand conspiracy against him as he laboriously tries to state in his response to Cameron.“The current administration’s reactions and actions after the similar and unfortunate Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapping is a pointer to how a responsive government should act. “That Jonathan government was corrupt was actually half of the story. The full story is that corruption hallmarked the successive 16 years administrations under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It is shameful that anyone is even defending it.Corruption is PDP’s political ideology. This fact is already cast in stone. Nigerians do not need Cameron or anyone else to tell us how corrupt and ineffectual the PDP era was. “As a consequence, Nigerians voted out the PDP administration in 2015 and elected the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to clear the mess the 16-year PDP administration left the country. Our resolve to do just that is unshaken.”