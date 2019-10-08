All Set As Buhari Presents 2020 Budget To NASS Today

Published:

Share This

Some parts of the National Assembly Complex was painted on Monday in preparation for the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday (today).The budget presentation ceremony is scheduled to start at 2pm.Our correspondents also observed that the management of the federal parliament had also beefed up security within and around the complex.Special accreditation arrangements were made for journalists, security agents and members of staff who would be on duty for the ceremony.One of our correspondents who visited some banks and shops in building was told that businesses had been asked to close shops on Tuesday.A member of staff, who did not want to be named, also said some workers who were not directly involved in the logistics to host the President would stay away from the complex during the budget presentation.Security agents and the sergeants-at-arms were seen ensuring perfecting strategies to forestall any ugly incident during the president’s visit.Meanwhile, as of 6pm when this report was filed on Monday, the management had yet to fix the faulty luggage and body scanners mounted especially at the entrances of the White House section of the complex, which houses the legislative chambers.