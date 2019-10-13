Aisha Buhari Finally Lands In Abuja

Published:

The wife of the President Her Excellency Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari has arrived back in the country. Mrs Buhari arrived at approximately 4.30am Nigerian time on a British Airways flightSpeaking on why she stayed away for so long, Dr Buhari said before the advent of this administration it had always been the custom for her to take a long vacation with her children, but since the president was elected and due to exigencies of duty it has not been possible, however this year she decided to break the jinx and spend time with them, especially since Mr President has graciously appointed Special Advisers and Personal assistants to her.Mrs Buhari further thanked all Nigerians for their support and encouragement and said she was ready to continue her work with women and childrenPresent at the airport to meet her were the First lady of Kogi state, Mrs Rasheedat Bello, Wife of former Governor of Nassarawa state, Mrs Mairo Al Makura. Chairperson of National centre for Women Development Joy Gene Nunieh, wife of Minister for Niger Delta Affairs Mrs Ekaetae Unoma Godswill Akpabio, D.G. Womens development centre, Mrs Mary Etta, and Senior Special Assistant office of the wife of the President, Dr Hajo Sani.She returned home to the villa to meet Family and friends waiting.