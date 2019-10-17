Aisha Buhari Apologises Over Viral Aso Rock Video

Published:

Nigeria's first lady Aisha Buhari has apologised to her children, immediate family members and Nigerians over the embarrassment that an online videos had caused.The First Lady during a solidarity visit by governors’ wives from the 36 states to the Presidential Villa extended her apology to her children, her immediate family members and all well-meaning Nigerians over the embarrassment that the videos had caused,” the statement said.She also expressed appreciation to the President for approving a new set of aides to assist her in carrying out her various responsibilities.Earlier, First Lady of Borno state, Falmata Umara Zulum, representing Northern First Ladies Forum and Betsy Obaseki, representing Southern First Ladies Forum spoke during the occasion.Zulum said they were at the Villa to welcome her back after a long absence, and expressed their unalloyed loyalty and support to her initiatives, especially through the Future Assured Programme, which she said has made her a role model even to other African women.On her part, Obaseki said they received news of the First Lady’s return with great excitement, praying God to continue to protect her.She used the opportunity to thank the President for approving additional special assistants for her, saying this is an indication of the regard he has for her work.The event was attended by wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo; wife of the Senate President, Maryam Ahmed Lawan; and wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, as well as wives of governors and legislators.