A Week After,Gunmen Kidnap Another Principal In Kaduna State

The principal of Kajuru Technical College in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been abducted from his house by yet to be identified gunmen. The gunmen reportedly stormed the school premises around 1am yesterday and started shooting sporadically before attacking the principal’s residence.The attack is coming exactly a week after similar incident at Engravers College, a mixed boarding school on the outskirts of Kaduna, where six female students aged between 16 and 18 years, their matron and a teacher were abducted.Witnesses of yesterday’s abduction in Kajuru said: “The sound of gunshots around the principal’s house woke people within the neighbourhood up.” A neighbour of the abducted principal told the Daily Trust: “We didn’t sleep because my house is close to the school. I called one of my neighbours when the shooting became persistent and terrifying. “We became very scared and I decided to run away from my house by scaling the fence.After a while, one of the teachers in the school called and told me what was going on,” he said. He said the criminals had difficulty accessing the premises of the principal. “It was difficult for them because the door had strong padlocks, so it took them time to break in,” he said. The source said the wife of the principal was abducted two years ago, adding that after the incident the principal took steps to fortify the house by installing stronger locks.“When the abductors came this time around, it took them over an hour. The entire community was helpless; we couldn’t do anything to help him because we don’t have weapons to confront them with. He added that the abductors did not take any student from the school. “They only abducted the principal and left, leaving people of the community devastated.“About an hour after they left, the security personnel that visited the community also left,” he said.He appealed to government to quickly take measures to check the unfortunate trend. “If they can’t do anything, they should allow everybody to carry guns so that we will defend ourselves from these criminals.“Once the bandits know that we also are armed, they will not just come and be abducting people,” he said. The Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna State, DSP Yakubu Sabo, was yet to respond to enquiries about the incident at the time of filing this report.Source:Daily Trust