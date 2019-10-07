7th News Express Anniversary Lecture holds Nov. 14, Beams Searchlight On New Ideas To Solve Nigeria’s Problems

Published:

Share This

The 7th News Express Anniversary Lecture will hold on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Main Hall of Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, the organisers said Friday in a statement.The Lecture, according to News Express Publisher Isaac Umunna, “will focus attention on Nigeria’s economic cum developmental challenges and the way out.” The theme, he said, is “Getting Nigeria Out of the Woods – A New Thinking”.“An array of experts in various fields of endeavor to be unveiled in the days ahead will tackle the issue from different perspectives,” Umunna said.He further said: “As was the case with previous years’ editions, the 7th News Express Anniversary Lecture will attract top government functionaries, industry and religious leaders, professional groups and diverse sectorial leaders, among others. It is a spectacular programme that commands public attention with organisers creating hype pre-event, during and post events both in the traditional and new media. It will also be streamed live to a global audience and broadcast on News Express Digital TV.”The statement identified past speakers at the News Express Anniversary Lecture to include Special Adviser To The President On Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina; Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Managing Director Hadiza Bala Usman; and ‘Africa’s Bill Gates’, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Technologies Ltd and Konga.News Express, which debuted on August 29, 2012, is one of Nigeria’s most popular and influential online dailies. It is read by hundreds of thousands of people around the world and records annual traffic of upwards of 100 million.