59th Independence Anniversary:Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7am Oct 1st

As part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary celebrations, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 7am.A statement by his media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, enjoined television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.