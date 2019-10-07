41 Year ASUU Splits ,As Faction Union Emerges

Published:

Share This

The 41-year-old Academic Staff Union of Universities has split with the formation of a new union, the Congress of University Academics.Lecturers from five universities in the country announced the formation of CONUA in Ile-Ife on Saturday.The lecturers, who unveiled the new union, were from the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State; Kwara State University, Malete; Ambrose Ali University Expoma, Edo State; Federal University, Oye-Ekiti and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.But ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, in an interview on Sunday said the union was not aware of any splinter group.Ogunyemi said some vice-chancellors, who were rebuked for high-handedness, were encouraging members of the union in their institutions to rebel.