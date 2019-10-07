Monday, 7 October 2019

41 Year ASUU Splits ,As Faction Union Emerges

Published: October 07, 2019
The 41-year-old Academic Staff Union of Universities has split with the formation of a new union, the Congress of University Academics.

Lecturers from five universities in the country announced the formation of CONUA in Ile-Ife on Saturday.

The lecturers, who unveiled the new union, were from the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State;  Kwara State University, Malete; Ambrose Ali University Expoma, Edo State;  Federal University, Oye-Ekiti and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

But ASUU President, Prof Biodun  Ogunyemi, in an interview on Sunday said the union was not aware of any splinter group.

Ogunyemi said some vice-chancellors, who were rebuked for high-handedness, were encouraging members of the union in their institutions to rebel.

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: